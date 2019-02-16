Dept to standardise learning material allowances for qualifying NSFAS students
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says the turnaround at NSFAS has ensured that 2019 students benefiting from financial aid scheme are already receiving allowances.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has announced a standardisation of all learning material allowances for students qualifying for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Pandor was responding to demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) who has been leading the current shutdown of campuses.
SAUS statement to be released Saturday 16/02/2019, at 10:00, following engagements with SRCs pic.twitter.com/z0TXgSNOmT— #NationalShutDown (@SAUS_2018) February 15, 2019
The scrapping of historical debt and discrepancies with NSFAS have been at the heart of student demands and was addressed by the minister.
Pandor says the turnaround at NSFAS has ensured that 2019 students benefiting from financial aid scheme are already receiving allowances.
She, however, says the department cannot equalise all funding overnight.
“Every NSFAS qualifying student at a higher education institution registered for 2019 will receive the full R5,000 learning material allowance, whether on the old or the new programme.”
Pandor says open distance learning students at Unisa will also receive an allowance.
“I’m also pleased to announce that qualifying students with a full-time course load at Unisa will receive the R2,750 per annum incidental allowance from this academic year.”
Pandor says NSFAS qualifying students in good academic standing, who are in debt, must sign an acknowledgement of debt form and they’ll be allowed to register for this academic year.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday, 15 February 2019
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.