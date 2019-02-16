DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights on
The party has accused the ANC of allowing corruption and mismanagement to hollow out the power utility and says the governing party has failed to overhaul the operational model of the entity.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will unveil a billboard on Sunday, which it says will highlight Eskom’s plight and the African National Congress’ (ANC) failure to keep the lights on.
The party has accused the ANC of allowing corruption and mismanagement to hollow out the power utility and says the governing party has failed to overhaul the operational model of the entity.
South Africans experienced at least four consecutive days of rolling blackouts this week, as Eskom battled to keep the lights on due to a lack of capacity.
the DA says the country suffered load shedding because of corruption.
The party's Nicole Mirkin says: “They have tinkered with reforms instead of overhauling the model of the entity. The result is a national power utility on its knees, threatening to take the entire country with it. What we need now is bold action to reform the energy sector in South Africa before it’s too late.”
Last month, the opposition party unveiled a billboard in the Johannesburg city centre with the headline, ‘The ANC is killing us’.
The display drew widespread criticism. The billboard displayed the names of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and Marikana massacre. It also included the name of Michael Komape who died in a pit toilet.
The DA was accused of using the tragedies to score political points.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
