Investigation launched after tow truck driver shot, killed in Klipfontein Road

The 50-year-old male driver sustained gunshot wounds to his head and was declared dead on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - A tow truck driver was shot and killed in Klipfontein Road, Athlone, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says an investigation is under way.

“The suspects are unknown. We’ve opened a case of murder for further investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)