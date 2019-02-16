Popular Topics
CT police arrest man for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

Metro police’s Gang and Drug Task Team spotted a crowd gathering at Erie Court when the man made a run for it.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man was arrested on Saturday morning for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Hanover Park, Cape Town.

Metro police’s Gang and Drug Task Team spotted a crowd gathering at Erie Court when the man made a run for it.

The 33-year-old was arrested and detained at Philippi SA Police Service.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomon says, “As they approached a man bolted from the group in the opposite direction. The officers gave chase and apprehended him. When they searched him, they found a .35 special revolver and five rounds of ammunition.”

