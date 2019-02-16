-
Crew members rescued after fishing trawler sinks off coast of Saldanha
Collaborative efforts from fellow fishing boats assisted in the rescue of all crew members.
CAPE TOWN - All crew members were rescued after a fishing trawler sank off the coast of Saldanha on the West Coast.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Mykonos responded to reports in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Collaborative efforts from fellow fishing boats assisted in the rescue of all crew members.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says, “NSRI were notified by the National Transport authorities that all fishing were rescued onto fellow fishing boats. All crew are accounted for and no injuries or further assistant was required after the fishing trawler had sunk.”
