Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in Nyanga

CAPE TOWN - Police in Nyanga have arrested nine people in connection with a spate of murders and attempted murders in the area.

The suspects were nabbed during a tracing operation on Saturday.

Four of the suspects were arrested for the murder which took place in Heinz Park in June last year.

It’s understood they stormed the deceased’s home before stabbing him to death in his yard.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Three other suspects - aged 23, 26 and 28 - were also arrested for a case of murder and attempted murder. The trio had allegedly shot a victim and a relative last year in Crossroads.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)