Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in Nyanga

It’s time for a new political order – De LillePolitics
Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in NyangaLocal
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights onPolitics
Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airportWorld
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition caseBusiness
Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in NyangaLocal
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights onPolitics
South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition caseBusiness
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says HolomisaPolitics
Sans Souci disciplinary hearing ‘has no merit,’ says legal teamLocal
DA to unveil Eskom billboard over ANC’s ‘failure’ to keep the lights onPolitics
Ramaphosa knows ANC not worthy of South Africans' trust, says HolomisaPolitics
Good party supporters say ANC, DA have been given enough chancesPolitics
Helen Zille mum on future plansPolitics
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’Politics
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
Motorists advised to factor fuel price pain into their budget before MarchBusiness
ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’Politics
MTN denies paying bribes to secure Iranian cellphone licenceBusiness
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'Local
#RandReport: Rand heads for over 3% weekly loss on power crisisBusiness
Chinese, Israeli movies tipped for Berlin filmfest goldLifestyle
Liam Hemsworth: ‘It felt like the right time to get married’Lifestyle
Plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox forced to make emergency landingLifestyle
[UPDATE] Suspects in alleged attack on Jussie Smollett releasedLifestyle
Oscar organisers scrap plan to award four Oscars in commercial breaksLifestyle
Police arrest two ‘potential suspects’ in Jussie Smollett attack probeLifestyle
FBI investigating Ryan AdamsLifestyle
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attackLifestyle
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engagedLifestyle
Bayern clear Coman for Liverpool Champions League matchSport
Crusaders get two penalty tries in victory against BluesSport
Australia’s Toni Pulu’s Rugby World Cup hopes suffer blowSport
Martin Guptill runs flow sweeps New Zealand past BangladeshSport
Banyana Banyana throw weight behind Semenya in fight against IAAF rulesSport
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
Cops nab 9 for murder, attempted murder in Nyanga
Four of the suspects were arrested for the murder which took place in Heinz Park in June last year.
CAPE TOWN - Police in Nyanga have arrested nine people in connection with a spate of murders and attempted murders in the area.
The suspects were nabbed during a tracing operation on Saturday.
Four of the suspects were arrested for the murder which took place in Heinz Park in June last year.
It’s understood they stormed the deceased’s home before stabbing him to death in his yard.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “Three other suspects - aged 23, 26 and 28 - were also arrested for a case of murder and attempted murder. The trio had allegedly shot a victim and a relative last year in Crossroads.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
