Celebrations as ninth person rescued from flooded Zim mineshaft

The nine were part of a group of up to 70 miners trapped underground for four days after a dam broke and flooded the mine earlier this week.

HARARE - A ninth person has been pulled out alive from a flooded mineshaft in central Zimbabwe, according to reports.

The nine were part of a group of up to 70 miners trapped underground for four days after a dam broke and flooded the mine earlier this week.

A large group of people gathered at the site of the rescue operation. They cheered as each of the rescued miners was hauled to the surface.

Water poured down shafts at the mine on Tuesday night, when a nearby dam wall broke.

One of the rescued miners has told independent online news agency, NewZWire that he spent four days neck-deep in water after he managed to get to the safety of a ledge.

Those rescued are being taken to hospital.

There are growing hopes that more of the estimated 70 people underground at the time of the disaster have survived against impossible odds.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)