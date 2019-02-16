Case against Pakistani nationals accused of SA woman’s murder postponed

Raza Ali, 24, and Chema Ashan Fraza, 28, appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Friday on charges of murder and kidnapping.

LENASIA - The case against two Pakistani nationals accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman has been postponed to 12 April for further investigations.

Raza Ali, 24, and Chema Ashan Fraza, 28, appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Friday on charges of murder and kidnapping.

The two are accused of murdering Precious Mohale Magagane whose dismembered body was found at different places along the Burgersfort-Lydenburg road by police.

Police say the Pakistani nationals refused an interpreter when they appeared in court.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says: “In court when they appeared they didn’t want to make an application for bail, but the State had to postpone as a result for further investigation. The body parts of the deceased are still missing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)