Bulls maul Stormers at Loftus

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls welcomed the Stormers to Loftus in the first round of the 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby season. The match was expected to be a hotly contested, as both teams were looking to get their campaigns off to a good start.

The hosts got off to the best possible start when Rosko Specman dotted down inside in four minutes. Pollard successfully converted and that would set the tone for the afternoon.

On the ten minute mark, Sarel Marais slotted away a penalty for the Stormers. The penalty was the only success the Cape side would experience at Loftus.

Specman crossed the whitewash again in the just before the 20 minute mark with Pollard converting once again.

The Loftus crowd enjoyed points being scored every five minutes as the Bulls scored another try - this time, winger, Johnny Kotze was the overlap on the right as he scored an unchallenged try. With Pollard converting, and firmly in his groove, the hosts took a 21-3 lead into the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Jesse Kriel scored under the sticks following a smooth piece of play and a kick over the visitor's defensive line. Pollard preserves his 100% kicking record on the night.

That was all the whitewash action the Loftus faithful were treated to as the remaining 12 points came courtesy of four successful penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard with the final two penalties coming in the final ten minutes. Ill-discipline from the Stormers line-outs and scrums cost them in the final moments of the game.

The Bulls travel to Argentina next weekend to take on the Jaguares, whilst the Stormers will take on the Lions at Newlands.