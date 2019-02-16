ANC: ‘We’ve learnt from mistake of not consulting alliance partners on Eskom’
The ANC admits it didn’t consult its alliance partners about the announcement President Cyril Ramaphosa made during his State of the Nation Address on the unbundling of Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has learnt from its mistake of not consulting its alliance partners on the decision to unbundle Eskom.
The comment follows a veiled threat from an affiliate of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) to withdraw its support for the governing party in the upcoming general elections.
The mineworker’s union has also expressed its unhappiness about government’s agreements with Independent Power Producers.
Acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete says, “We’re still willing to engage with our alliance partners to ensure that where there’s going to be a policy change, a shift or amendment we engage our alliance partners.”
He says the party’s top leaders will meet with Congress of South African Trade Unions, the South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation this weekend.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa used his appearance in parliament this week to assure unions-the restructuring at Eskom won’t be done in a way that affects job losses.
