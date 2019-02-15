Zimbabwe's annual inflation hits 10-year high at 56.9%

-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?Local
-
Disciplinary hearing into Sans Souci teacher-student altercation postponedLocal
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
Spanish PM calls snap polls after budget defeatWorld
-
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier MokgoroPolitics
-
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponedLocal
Popular Topics
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?Local
-
Disciplinary hearing into Sans Souci teacher-student altercation postponedLocal
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier MokgoroPolitics
-
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponedLocal
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last SopaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier MokgoroPolitics
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last SopaPolitics
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay GuptaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May electionsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?Local
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this weekBusiness
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes onlineBusiness
-
Slim chance of load-shedding for weekend, Eskom warns system still vulnerableBusiness
-
MTN Uganda CEO deported over national security - policeAfrica
-
Rand heads for more than 3% weekly loss on power crisisBusiness
Popular Topics
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engaged
-
Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors yelling 'cut' over Oscar award changesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Kanye surprises Kim with roses, Kenny G for Valentine's DayLifestyle
-
New tape shows R Kelly having sex with minor, lawyer saysLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
Russell Crowe slams Academy AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip won't be prosecuted over car accidentLifestyle
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in KenyaAfrica
-
Jussie Smollett angry over attackLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson wants private custody trialLifestyle
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAFSport
-
McCarthy: 'Intelligence needed to beat Highlands'Sport
-
CSA congratulates Proteas Women on series winSport
-
Highlanders edge Chiefs as Super season opens with thrillerSport
-
Kitshoff out for first month of Super RugbySport
-
Caster Semenya: 'I am unquestionably a woman'Sport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thingBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
Zimbabwe's annual inflation hits 10-year high at 56.9%
The National Statistics Agency attributes this latest increase to a rise in the price of basic goods and beer.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s annual rate of inflation has surged to 56.9%, making it the highest in 10 years.
A 150% hike in fuel prices in January triggered violent protests and a security clampdown that left at least 17 people dead.
In December, annual inflation was at 42% and in January, it soared to 56.9%.
The National Statistics Agency attributes this latest increase to a rise in the price of basic goods and beer.
Prices have been going up as local bond notes and electronic money loses value against scarce us dollars.
Bread, a national staple, has gone up from around $1.40 per loaf to $2.50 in some shops, as bakers say they aren’t getting enough foreign currency to import flour.
These latest inflation figures come as aid agencies this week reported a significant increase in food insecurity in both urban and rural areas.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Nearly 1,000 Madagascar children dead of measles since October - WHO2 hours ago
-
MTN Uganda CEO deported over national security - police6 hours ago
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in Kenyaone day ago
-
Zimbabwe set to retrieve trapped illegal miners4 hours ago
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told21 days ago
-
Bomb hidden in corpse kills Burkina Faso army doctor11 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.