Zille to deliver last State of the Province Address
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga has described Western Cape Premier Helen Zille as one of the most influential politicians in post-apartheid South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - It’s dubbed the most important speech for the Western Cape government.
But 2019’s State of the Province Address (Sopa) will be extra special for Premier Helen Zille as it will be her last address in the legislature.
She starts speaking at 10.30am on Friday, 15 February.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga has described Zille as one of the most influential politicians in post-apartheid South Africa.
But he says her robust leadership style has often clashed with senior figures in the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the provincial government.
“Helen Zille has been quite a character in South African politics. She’s been one of the most active persons in the post-apartheid and one of the influential politicians in South Africa.”
Mathekga says Zille’s tweets and utterances in the media have often rocked the DA: “Given her style, her publicity stunts, given how she dealt with some of the internal battles in the DA and her relationship with other key individuals, including the likes of Lindiwe Mazibuko.”
He, however, says the DA’s history will have several references to Zille.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
