Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAF

It's emerged IAAF lawyers are set to argue that Caster Semenya be identified as a female but classified as a 'biological male'.

PRETORIA - The Sports Ministry has set up a high-level panel in support of Caster Semenya as she prepares to contest the proposed regulations by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

The ministry says the panel will consist of experts in both the medical and legal fraternities.

Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa has slammed the proposed regulations as sexist and has called for their overhaul.

The ministry says Semenya has their full backing as she challenges the regulations.

In a case to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sports next week, the lawyers are set to argue that Semenya be identified as a female - but classified as a “biological male”.

The IAAF also wants the court to rule that athletes with differences in sexual development have their testosterone levels adjusted.

But Xasa said this is a violation of humans rights.

She said the IAAF has failed to explain the logic behind the proposed rules.

“The logic as to why regulations were restricted by these categories, is still unclear. Thus, compelling us to suspect they've targeted to our very own daughter of the soil.”

Court proceedings are due to begin in Switzerland on Monday.

