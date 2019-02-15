What you need to know about Rubben Mohlaloga
Rubben Mohlaloga was found guilty of defrauding the Land Bank of about R6 million during his tenure as the chairperson of a Parliament portfolio committee in 2008.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been handed a 20-year sentence after he was found guilty of fraud and money laundering.
The former chair has, however, been granted leave to appeal.
He was found guilty in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for defrauding the Land Bank of about R6 million during his tenure as the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture in 2008.
Parliament's communications portfolio says the sentence handed to former Mohlaloga will help the entity to restore its integrity
The committee's chair Hlengiwe Mkhize said: “We really hope that in the interim that Icasa will formally inform us what has happened and their decision because our interest, really, is to ensure ethical leadership and to extend the integrity of our entities so that there is ethical leadership.”
WHO IS MOHLALOGA?
He holds a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in communication and international politics from the University of Africa.
Did his master of science in public policy and management at the University of London.
Mohlaloga served as a communications officer in the office of the Limpopo premier from 1997 until 2000 and later joined the Limpopo Legislature as a media liaison and public relations manager.
Mohlaloga joined the National Assembly as a member of Parliament in 2004, serving in the portfolio committees on communication and foreign affairs.
He served as a former African National Congress Youth League deputy president and chaired the ad hoc committee on African Peer Review Mechanism responsible for socio-economic development and the portfolio committee on agriculture and land affairs from September 2006 until the 2009 general elections.
He also served as an advisor to the then Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba in 2009.
In 2013, he joined Icasa as a councillor and later served as the chairperson before being fired.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque
Popular in Local
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
Cabinet throws its weight behind plan to unbundle Eskom
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.