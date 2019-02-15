What you need to know about Rubben Mohlaloga

Rubben Mohlaloga was found guilty of defrauding the Land Bank of about R6 million during his tenure as the chairperson of a Parliament portfolio committee in 2008.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga has been handed a 20-year sentence after he was found guilty of fraud and money laundering.

The former chair has, however, been granted leave to appeal.

He was found guilty in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for defrauding the Land Bank of about R6 million during his tenure as the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture in 2008.

Parliament's communications portfolio says the sentence handed to former Mohlaloga will help the entity to restore its integrity

The committee's chair Hlengiwe Mkhize said: “We really hope that in the interim that Icasa will formally inform us what has happened and their decision because our interest, really, is to ensure ethical leadership and to extend the integrity of our entities so that there is ethical leadership.”

WHO IS MOHLALOGA?

He holds a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in communication and international politics from the University of Africa.

Did his master of science in public policy and management at the University of London.

Mohlaloga served as a communications officer in the office of the Limpopo premier from 1997 until 2000 and later joined the Limpopo Legislature as a media liaison and public relations manager.

Mohlaloga joined the National Assembly as a member of Parliament in 2004, serving in the portfolio committees on communication and foreign affairs.

He served as a former African National Congress Youth League deputy president and chaired the ad hoc committee on African Peer Review Mechanism responsible for socio-economic development and the portfolio committee on agriculture and land affairs from September 2006 until the 2009 general elections.

He also served as an advisor to the then Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba in 2009.

In 2013, he joined Icasa as a councillor and later served as the chairperson before being fired.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque