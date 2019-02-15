WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needs
Acting African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Helen Zille was not outlining any new plans.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape says Premier Helen Zille's State of the Province Address (Sopa) has failed to address the most pressing needs of the province.
Parties were responding to Zille's address in the Legislature on Friday; her last as premier.
The rowdy opposition caucus interjected Zille's speech from the start.
Acting African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Zille was not outlining any new plans.
Magaxa then led a walkout mid-way through Zille's address.
“Zille is just bragging about something that we have never experienced; about something that the Western Cape people have never experienced.”
African Christian Democratic Party provincial leader Ferlon Christians said Zille failed to again address the issue of crime.
“The Premier is just giving a picture that she thinks, but I think this, is not a true reflection in history. People are not safe, drugs and alcohol are a problem.”
Parties will debate Zille's address on Tuesday.
WATCH: Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Cabinet throws its weight behind plan to unbundle Eskom
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last Sopa
-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May elections
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.