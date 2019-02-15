WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needs

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape says Premier Helen Zille's State of the Province Address (Sopa) has failed to address the most pressing needs of the province.

Parties were responding to Zille's address in the Legislature on Friday; her last as premier.

The rowdy opposition caucus interjected Zille's speech from the start.

Acting African National Congress (ANC) provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Zille was not outlining any new plans.

Magaxa then led a walkout mid-way through Zille's address.

“Zille is just bragging about something that we have never experienced; about something that the Western Cape people have never experienced.”

African Christian Democratic Party provincial leader Ferlon Christians said Zille failed to again address the issue of crime.

“The Premier is just giving a picture that she thinks, but I think this, is not a true reflection in history. People are not safe, drugs and alcohol are a problem.”

Parties will debate Zille's address on Tuesday.

