[WATCH] Kanye surprises Kim with roses, Kenny G for Valentine's Day

CAPE TOWN - US rapper Kanye West pulled out all the stops when he surprised his wife Kim Kardashian West for Valentine's Day.

For any mere mortal, a bunch of roses, a box of chocolates and a romantic dinner would be enough but Kanye took things to a whole new level.

He had a whole room filled with roses, not rose petals mind you, actual roses, stem and all, with each one in a glass vase arranged on the room floor.

And to top it all, he had smooth jazz artist Kenny G playing Forever in Love in the room.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

While Kim Kardashian West seemed to be most impressed, Twitter users though just had one question - how did Kenny G get into and out of the room?

Kanye West’s gift to his wife was to capture Kenny G and hold him in a room of their house. He is forbidden from taking breaks and must remain standing, playing his romantic sax. If even a single vase of roses is overturned, an alarm will sound... pic.twitter.com/rpPGTq8yZz — simone norman 🌹 (@whysimonewhy) February 14, 2019

Kenny G trying to get out of that room in Kim and Kanye’s house pic.twitter.com/intcLzjo8f — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 15, 2019

Kenny G is 100% trapped in the Kardashian/West house and is sending out an SOS with this video. pic.twitter.com/bHPkwyzBfz — Zachary Adam Gray (@ZacharyAdamGray) February 14, 2019

ok but why didn't you record Kenny G trying to leave and knocking over 45 individual rose vases https://t.co/A4cS14rW6z — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 14, 2019

did they put Kenny G in the room first and then put the flowers around him or is there a clear path I’m missing? https://t.co/WCjv5koO5S — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) February 14, 2019