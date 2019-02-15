US-China trade talks in Beijing 'led to progress': White House

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led the talks on the US side while the Chinese side was led by Vice Premier Liu He.

WASHINGTON - Trade talks between the US and China held this week in Beijing led to "progress" between the two sides, the White House said on Friday, confirming dialogue would continue in Washington next week.

"These detailed and intensive discussions led to progress between the two parties," a statement by the White House press office said.

"Much work remains, however. Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the 1 March 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10% tariff on certain imported Chinese goods," it added.

The US "focused on structural issues, including forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, cyber theft, agriculture, services, non-tariff barriers, and currency," the statement said.

It added the two sides discussed China's purchases of US goods and services to reduce the "large and persistent" bilateral trade deficit.

Both sides have agreed that any commitments will be stated in a Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries, the statement said.