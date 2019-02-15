Two suspects arrested in multi-million abalone bust due in court
The pair was arrested on Wednesday, after officials from Hawks and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry raided an abalone drying facility.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects linked to a multi-million rand abalone operation in Durbanville are appearing in court on Friday.
The pair was arrested on Wednesday after officials from Hawks and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry raided an abalone drying facility.
Officials found drying equipment used to process abalone, along with wet, dried and processed abalone.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase says: “Two suspects, aged 27 and 47 years old, were arrested during the search and seizure. They are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrates Court on 15 February.”
This isn’t the first major abalone bust in the Western Cape. In January, two people were arrested after police found abalone worth R2.4 million in Milnerton, and in December one man was arrested after officers discovered abalone worth an estimated R3 million in Swellendam.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
