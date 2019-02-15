Slim chance of load-shedding for weekend, Eskom warns system still vulnerable
The power utility says it’s due to further improvement in generating performance and notable strides in replenishing diesel and water reserves.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has forecast the chances of load shedding across the country this weekend as slim to none.
The power utility says it’s due to further improvement in generating performance and notable strides in replenishing diesel and water reserves.
Stage 2 load shedding was terminated shortly before 10pm on Thursday.
Eskom’s acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger says they’re making constant progress with getting generators back online.
“All is looking good for today [Friday], helped also by the fact that Friday evening peak is a lot lower as certain Monday-to-Friday businesses will shut down for the weekend.”
But don’t be too hasty to pack away the candles and torches just yet. The power utility warns while it’s making every effort to avoid power outages, the system remains tight and vulnerable.
Etzinger says load shedding could, therefore, be implemented at short notice should there be a shift in plant performance.
“We’re in a stronger position now, plus we ran out of diesel simply because we’ve been burning about R100 million worth of diesel a day to keep the lights on.”
