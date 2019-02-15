Sibanye-Stillwater says situation dire as it looks to restructure
Sibanye has warned that close to 6,000 miners are in danger of losing their jobs after it recorded losses worth R1 billion at its gold operations in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says the formal restructuring process it has started is expected to last three months.
Sibanye has warned that close to 6,000 miners are in danger of losing their jobs after it recorded losses worth R1 billion at its gold operations in 2018.
However, unions have vowed to fight any threats of retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater.
Sibanye says it will look at measures to avoid and mitigate retrenchments in its gold mine operations.
The company has also been plagued by a three-month-long strike by members belonging to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) who are calling for higher wages.
Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted says the situation is dire.
“If we don’t do this, the losses that we’re experiencing at these operations could reduce the lives of other profitable operations because that money can be invested in the sustainability of other operations, which now is spent at loss-making operations.”
The company is also expected to announce losses of up to a billion rand in its financial results next week.
Gideon du Plessis, the general secretary of Solidarity, says they’re communication with Sibanye to find alternatives to job losses.
Meanwhile, Amcu has vowed that it will fight any planned retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
-
NUM ready to fight retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater
-
Cosatu to meet with Ramaphosa over Eskom unbundling plans
-
Eskom shares the love with stage 2 load shedding for Thursday
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.