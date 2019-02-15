Sentencing of Seshego pastor (57) who raped two girls take place in March

Pastor James Thobakgale's sentencing was postponed in Seshego earlier on Friday due to medical reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - A 57-year-old pastor who raped two girls will be sentenced next month.

Pastor James Thobakgale's sentencing was postponed in Seshego earlier on Friday due to medical reasons.

After being arrested this week, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting the girls, aged between 14 and 16.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said he attacked his victims in 2012.

“The case has been moved to 22 March due to his medical condition. He basically requested a postponement and the court granted that particular request. He remains in custody.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)