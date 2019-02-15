SA U19 cricket team ready for world champions India

The two sides will clash in a Youth Test and Youth Quadrangular One-Day International series from 16 February until 12 March.

CAPE TOWN - The South African under-19 squad are looking forward to testing themselves against current world champions, India.

Ahead of the first Test, SA U19's head coach Lawrence Mahatlane believes a series against India provides the ideal setting to expose the young side to different conditions and players while also helping in talent identification process for the future.

“Our core business as the SA U19 is to give young men experience and hopefully identify future Proteas. I think a tour to India, who are world champions, is something important in order to expose these youngsters to a good tour, a good cricket culture, tough opposition and four-day cricket.

“There’s no other better place to build character and to show what kind of attitude our young men have than touring the subcontinent. With tours like these, there’s no better learning experience. You can practice as hard as you want but experiencing it for the first time and knowing that more than half the countries that play in the ICC, play in the sub-continent, will be invaluable.”

The aspiring Proteas will take on India U19, India U19sB and the Afghanistan U19s in a round-robin contest which will decide the final and third/fourth play-off matches to take place on 11 March.

South Africa under-19 squad:

Matthew Montgomery (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal),

Luke Beaufort (Warriors),

Jonathan Bird (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Achille Cloete (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Gerald Coetzee (VKB Knights),

Marco Jansen (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Thamsanqa Khumalo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Bonga Makaka (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Andile Mogakane (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Kgaudise Molefe (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Lifa Ntanzi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins),

Bryce Parsons (bizhub Highveld Lions),

Siya Plaatjie (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Ruan Terblanche (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras),

Nonelela Yikha (Warriors).