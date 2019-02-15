Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
During the reply on the debate on his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa says that the five days of consecutive load shedding the country has experienced so far underscores the magnitude of the myriad of problems the entity faces.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Eskom will be turned around but says that there's no single solution to the problems.
He's established a special Cabinet committee to be led by his deputy David Mabuza to keep a close daily watch on the situation at Eskom.
During the reply on the debate on his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa says that the five days of consecutive load shedding the country has experienced so far underscores the magnitude of the myriad of problems the entity faces.
"Maintenance doesn't grab headlines nor does it strike most people as even vaguely interesting. But a comprehensive, effective maintenance programme, properly funded and led by skilled personnel, is the one thing that stands between reliable electricity supply and darkness."
Ramaphosa says that financial assistance from government will have to be accompanied by a credible turnaround plan given the already strained state coffers.
"There is just no one silver bullet, neither is restructuring, neither refinancing nor cost-cutting nor tariff increases, nor better plant maintenance on their own will have the necessary effect."
Popular in Politics
-
'The Scorpions are not back' - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heights
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'
-
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.