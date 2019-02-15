Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'

During the reply on the debate on his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa says that the five days of consecutive load shedding the country has experienced so far underscores the magnitude of the myriad of problems the entity faces.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Eskom will be turned around but says that there's no single solution to the problems.

He's established a special Cabinet committee to be led by his deputy David Mabuza to keep a close daily watch on the situation at Eskom.

"Maintenance doesn't grab headlines nor does it strike most people as even vaguely interesting. But a comprehensive, effective maintenance programme, properly funded and led by skilled personnel, is the one thing that stands between reliable electricity supply and darkness."

Ramaphosa says that financial assistance from government will have to be accompanied by a credible turnaround plan given the already strained state coffers.

"There is just no one silver bullet, neither is restructuring, neither refinancing nor cost-cutting nor tariff increases, nor better plant maintenance on their own will have the necessary effect."