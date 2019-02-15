R5.4bn to be spent on turning City of CT into water-sensitive city
Officials say the metro will rely on rain-fed dams for most of its water, as it is much cheaper than alternative supply sources.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is on a drive to ensure greater water security for the future.
The city’s Draft Water Strategy is focused on ensuring Cape Town will be a water-sensitive city by 2040.
Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg says the cost of this programme is R5.4 billion.
“This will be achieved by optimising and integrating the management of water resource, improve resilience, competitiveness, liveability and sustainability to ensure the prosperity of all our residents.”
Limberg adds the programme is open for public comment until the 15th of next month.
“The strategy outlines a programme for achieving this, which includes the removal of alien vegetation, intra-incremental introduction of alternative water assistant and schemes, such as deceleration, use of groundwater and increasing the scale of water reuse.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
