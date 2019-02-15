Popular Topics
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom

Eskom says it is unlikely that it will implement load shedding today due to further improvement in generating performance and notable strides made in replenishing diesel and water reserves.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africans can set their candles and torches aside for Friday at least.

Eskom says that the probability of load shedding is low.

Stage 2 load shedding was terminated shortly before 10pm on Thursday night.

Eskom says it is unlikely that it will implement load shedding today due to further improvement in generating performance and notable strides made in replenishing diesel and water reserves.

The power utility, though, warns that while it is making every effort to avoid power outages, the system remains tight and vulnerable.

Load shedding could, therefore, be implemented at short notice should there be a shift in plant performance.

Eskom adds that although it has rain readiness plans in place to manage the risk of wet coal, recent heavy rains could also impact coal handling and feeding to the boilers, with a potential impact on power generation.

Timeline

