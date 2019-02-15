NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier Mokgoro

-
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponedLocal
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last SopaPolitics
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAFSport
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this weekBusiness
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay GuptaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Bail application of men accused of Pete Mihalik's murder postponedLocal
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last SopaPolitics
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAFSport
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this weekBusiness
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay GuptaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last SopaPolitics
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay GuptaPolitics
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May electionsPolitics
-
Zille to deliver last State of the Province AddressPolitics
-
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges leaders to focus on SA's current problemsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes onlineBusiness
-
Slim chance of load-shedding for weekend, Eskom warns system still vulnerableBusiness
-
MTN Uganda CEO deported over national security - policeAfrica
-
Rand heads for more than 3% weekly loss on power crisisBusiness
-
Sibanye-Stillwater says situation dire as it looks to restructureBusiness
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle EskomPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Kanye surprises Kim with roses, Kenny G for Valentine's DayLifestyle
-
New tape shows R Kelly having sex with minor, lawyer saysLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
Russell Crowe slams Academy AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip won't be prosecuted over car accidentLifestyle
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in KenyaAfrica
-
Jussie Smollett angry over attackLifestyle
-
Jennifer Hudson wants private custody trialLifestyle
-
Malawian boy saves famine-stricken village with wind turbine in Berlinale movieLifestyle
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAFSport
-
McCarthy: 'Intelligence needed to beat Highlands'Sport
-
CSA congratulates Proteas Women on series winSport
-
Highlanders edge Chiefs as Super season opens with thrillerSport
-
Kitshoff out for first month of Super RugbySport
-
Caster Semenya: 'I am unquestionably a woman'Sport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[WATCH] Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thingBusiness
-
[WATCH] What to expect from the FNB Varsity Cup round 2Sport
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier Mokgoro
Job Mokgoro delivered the State of the Province Address in Mahikeng on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro says progress has been made to address irregularities and restore good governance in the province.
Mokgoro delivered the State of the Province Address in Mahikeng on Friday.
He succeeded Supra Mahumapelo last year, who stepped down after weeks of protests against his leadership.
The province has been under administration with concerns around poor service delivery and the collapse of governance.
Mokgoro says progress is being made.
“We have made substantial gains through the establishment of effective internal control systems, addressing irregular expenditure, illegal contracts, outsourcing, recurring audit findings, and perusing disciplinary and criminal action against officials and others implicated in fraud and corruption.”
Popular in Politics
-
Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta2 hours ago
-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May elections3 hours ago
-
Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last Sopa44 minutes ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'one day ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around, but no silver bullet to fix its woes'8 hours ago
-
Zille to deliver last State of the Province Address4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.