NW has made progress on governance issues, says Premier Mokgoro

Job Mokgoro delivered the State of the Province Address in Mahikeng on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro says progress has been made to address irregularities and restore good governance in the province.

He succeeded Supra Mahumapelo last year, who stepped down after weeks of protests against his leadership.

The province has been under administration with concerns around poor service delivery and the collapse of governance.

Mokgoro says progress is being made.

“We have made substantial gains through the establishment of effective internal control systems, addressing irregular expenditure, illegal contracts, outsourcing, recurring audit findings, and perusing disciplinary and criminal action against officials and others implicated in fraud and corruption.”