-
Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May elections
The organisation was formed by the people of Hermanus and was influenced by the protest actions that took place in the area.
CAPE TOWN - The Land Party says its aim to unseat the current ruling government in the upcoming elections.
The organisation was formed by the people of Hermanus and was influenced by the protest actions that took place in the area.
Its president, Gcobani Ndzongana, says they are looking into making a huge impact not only in the Western Cape but nationally.
“On 23 February, the party will hold a central committee meeting, where we plan to finalise everything, including the parliamentary names.”
Days of violent protests in Overberg town of Hermanus saw a satellite police station, at least one vehicle and a library come under attack.
A failed land grab in March 2018 sparked the violence.
Seventy-nine people were arrested after being implicated in violent protests in Zwelihle.
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heights16 hours ago
-
Concerns that violent Hermanus protests could continue today217 days ago
-
Hermanus landowners agree to sell land for govt housing274 days ago
-
Hermanus protesters give authorities ultimatum to respond to demands274 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Zille to deliver last State of the Province Addressone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around, but no silver bullet to fix its woes'5 hours ago
-
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation urges leaders to focus on SA's current problems3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted me to be an askari, I refused'21 hours ago
-
Newly formed Land Party aims to take SA to new economic heights16 hours ago
-
Kathrada foundation condemns Lekota & Mapaila’s ‘historical distortions’15 hours ago
