Newly-formed Land Party aims to unseat ruling govt in May elections

The organisation was formed by the people of Hermanus and was influenced by the protest actions that took place in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Land Party says its aim to unseat the current ruling government in the upcoming elections.

Its president, Gcobani Ndzongana, says they are looking into making a huge impact not only in the Western Cape but nationally.

“On 23 February, the party will hold a central committee meeting, where we plan to finalise everything, including the parliamentary names.”

Days of violent protests in Overberg town of Hermanus saw a satellite police station, at least one vehicle and a library come under attack.

A failed land grab in March 2018 sparked the violence.

Seventy-nine people were arrested after being implicated in violent protests in Zwelihle.

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

