NC police hunt suspect behind brutal murder of woman

Twenty-nine-year-old Angelique Harmse's semi-decomposed body was discovered in Kimberley's Vaal River this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the murderer of a Northern Cape woman.

A 32-year-old suspect has been taken in for questioning and was expected to appear in court.

The man was, however, released on Tuesday.

Harmse's naked body was found in the river, near the Riverton Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Harmse's body was severely mutilated.

A memorial service for her will be held on Saturday.