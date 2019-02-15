Popular Topics
Mthatha Airport expected to be fully operational soon - premier

The airport was downgraded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority in January over its ability to respond to a safety emergency.

Picture: @SACivilAviationAuthority/Facebook.com.
Picture: @SACivilAviationAuthority/Facebook.com.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle says government is working hard to get Mthatha Airport fully operational again.

The airport was downgraded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) in January over its ability to respond to a safety emergency. Only small aircraft are currently allowed to take-off and land from the airport.

Masualle has on Friday delivered his final State of the Province address before the May elections.

“The provincial government responded with speed to fulfil the compliance requirements of the airport in line with the SACAA regulations. We are now, having met their requirements, expecting that at any time an announcement will be made on the restoration of the airport.”

