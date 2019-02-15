Mantashe to visit Gloria coal mine for update on rescue efforts
Authorities say more than 20 people are still unaccounted for after rescue efforts were halted on Thursday due to safety concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga on Friday morning to receive a progress report on rescue efforts for 22 people still trapped underground.
Seven more bodies were recovered at the mine on Thursday after rescue operations resumed.
Six people were confirmed dead last week after a group of suspected criminals went down one of the shafts allegedly to steal copper cables.
Authorities say that more than 20 people are still unaccounted for after rescue efforts were halted on Thursday due to safety concerns.
Cosatu Mpumalanga provincial secretary Thabo Mokoena says this could’ve been avoided.
“Lack of security made the mine vulnerable to issues of criminal activity, and criminal elements took advantage of the situation.”
He says closing the mine in the first place led to the disaster.
“If the mine was operation there was not going to be any casualties because the miners are fully protected.”
Rescue team says they will resume rescue operation once ventilation has been improved.
Popular in Local
-
Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays
-
Cosas calls for removal of Sans Souci teacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.