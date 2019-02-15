Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'
The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister [Gwede Mantashe](http://The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.) says if the bodies still trapped at the Gloria Mine in Mpumalanga are not retrieved, the mine could be closed down indefinitely.
Mantashe was speaking earlier on Friday during his visit to the mine where he's assessed progress on the recovery operation.
“If we don’t get those bodies out, then we will have to close Gloria forever because the odour will keep you away. So, those bodies must be taken out.
WATCH: #GloriaCoalMine: Death toll rises to six
The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.
However, it’s expected to rise as it’s believed that 20 people are still unaccounted for.
The mine was placed under business rescue last year and it's understood the large group of men had gone underground in search of copper cable.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
How close is South Africa to a national blackout?
-
Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
Cabinet throws its weight behind plan to unbundle Eskom
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.