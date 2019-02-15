Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'

The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister [Gwede Mantashe](http://The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.) says if the bodies still trapped at the Gloria Mine in Mpumalanga are not retrieved, the mine could be closed down indefinitely.

Mantashe was speaking earlier on Friday during his visit to the mine where he's assessed progress on the recovery operation.

“If we don’t get those bodies out, then we will have to close Gloria forever because the odour will keep you away. So, those bodies must be taken out.

However, it’s expected to rise as it’s believed that 20 people are still unaccounted for.

The mine was placed under business rescue last year and it's understood the large group of men had gone underground in search of copper cable.

