Makhanda residents protest over water shortages amid worst drought in years

Residents have taken to the streets in protest and have marched on the city hall this week to highlight their grievances.

CAPE TOWN - The Unemployed Peoples' Movement has slammed the Makana Municipality over water shortages in Makhanda, the town formally known as Grahamstown.

The province is currently facing the worst drought in years.

The Settlers Dam is currently 11% full, while the Howieson's Poort Dam is standing at 23%.

The Unemployed Peoples' Movement is demanding the municipality come up with a plan to deal with the water crisis.

Spokesperson Ayanda Kota says residents are already living in day zero and it's unacceptable.

He says some residents are experiencing water cuts for more than a week at time, while others are having to stand in long queues for fresh water.

“We don’t have water; at times, you will not have water for a week. If there is water, it’s contaminated.”

Kota says the water crisis cannot be resolved with boreholes.

“We believe they don’t have alternatives because we think there has to be a public gathering [and] there must be dialogue on the issues. This is an urgent crisis, it’s not something that will go away tomorrow.”

The organisation says residents will continue to mobilise until their demands are met.

The municipality is yet to respond to Eyewitness News regarding their progress.