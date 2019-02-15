[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statement

Radio 702 | Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela speaks to PAC leader Narius Moloto about SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila’s statement that Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment from the apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila is expected to visit the Sobukwe family following statements that that Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe received preferential treatment from the apartheid government.

Mapaila met with the PAC on Thursday and issued an apology, saying he has never condemned Sobukwe as a liberation stalwart.

“I was not blaming Robert Sobukwe, I was blaming the apartheid government and his collusion in participation in that regard,” said Mapaila in his apology.

Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela speaks to PAC leader Narius Moloto about Mapaila’s statement on Sobukwe and his apology to the family of the former PAC leader.

“The PAC accepted Mapaila’s unreserved apology with an understanding on behalf of our members and also an understanding that the same apology will go to the family,” says Moloto.

For more information listen to the audio above.