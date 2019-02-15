Lions desperate for maiden MODC win

Coach Nkwe has admitted it has not been an ideal start for his team and believes the Knights will be equally determined to get off the mark in the competition.

CAPE TOWN - The Highveld Lions coach Enoch Nkwe is expecting a tough Momentum One Day Cup battle when they host Knights at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Nkwe has admitted it has not been an ideal start for his team and believes the Knights will be equally determined to get off the mark in the competition.

“Even though we got off the mark with those two points, it’s not ideal. The weather was frustrating on Wednesday, but that’s not something we can control. We’re going to have to now try and maximise our preparation for the next game. There have been some challenges with outdoor facilities because of the amount of torrential rain in the Johannesburg area that has made things trickier. I think it will mean we’ll have to be mentally ready and focus on that element a lot for Saturday."

Knights coach Alan Kruger is also looking forward to a better show from his players, especially his bowlers after they disappointed in their opening loss to the Titans.

“We left a lot to be desired with the way we bowled. We didn’t execute our skills and there’s no excuse for that. We weren’t on the money and it wasn’t good at all. It was a disappointing start for us."

Meanwhile, the Central Franchise selectors have announced the inclusion of Proteas Marchant de Lange in the Knights squad for their Momentum One Day Cup campaign.

De Lange has played for the Knights in the past seasons and been very effective in their Momentum One Day Cup campaigns.

He gets called up to the Knights at the time the team needs his bowling skill the most.

De Lange will be available for selection as of 19 February 2019 when the Knights host the Cape Cobras at Mangaung Oval for their first home game of the One Day Cup.