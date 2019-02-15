Lesufi: 'If it were up to me, Valhalla teacher would not be paid'
The teacher, who is accused of sexually assaulting over 20 pupils, is still on a precautionary suspension with pay.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that if it were up to him, a Valhalla Primary School teacher would not be getting paid.
He is facing charges of sexual assault, common assault and crimen injuria.
The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted him an R8,000 bail and postponed his case to next month for further investigations.
Lesufi, who was present in court on Thursday said that he was disappointed with the court's decision to grant the accused bail.
The MEC says that if he had the powers, the teacher's suspension would have been without pay.
"If I had my wish as an individual, I'd stop it immediately but unfortunately we operate in a constitutional state and the rules and regulations in this country are very explicit; until you are found guilty you cannot suspend a salary."
In granting him bail, the court said that it found that there was no likelihood that the teacher would pose a threat to victims at the school.
He has been ordered to stay away from the Valhalla area.
WATCH: Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assault
