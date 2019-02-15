KZN Community Safety Dept welcomes sentence handed to Glebelands hostel killer

Sanele Thusi shot dead a 30-year-old woman at the hostel in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety Department has welcomed the life sentence handed to a Glebelands hostel killer.

Sanele Thusi shot dead a 30-year-old woman at the hostel in 2018.

Thusi has been linked to other serious crimes at the hostel, including the murder of a man in 2014 and attempted murder in 2017.

On Monday, another man, Doris Kati was sentenced to 17 years for killing a woman at the Glebelands hostel in 2016.

The notorious hostel has been at the centre of at least a hundred murders in the past three years.