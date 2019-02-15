Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hears

Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa read out a memorandum which suggests Nomgcobo Jiba was central to the case against Gerrie Nel.

TSHWANE - The Mokgoro inquiry has heard evidence suggesting deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba was the source of the investigation which led to the 2009 arrest of prosecutor Gerrie Nel on trumped-up charges.

The evidence leader made the submission during the re-examination of Jiba’s colleague Willie Hofmeyr in Centurion on Friday.

Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa read out a memorandum drafted by NPA advocate Chris Macadam, which suggests Jiba was central to the case against Nel.

It further reveals Jiba accompanied Crime Intelligence officers as they went from one prosecutor to another to try to get someone to agree to have Nel arrested on trumped-up charges.

“Based on the information, he draws the conclusion that she was the source of the police investigation into Advocate Nel. And he says read with the affidavit of a colleague which places her at the location at the time when they were attempts to obtain the warrant of arrest.”

The inquiry resumes on Wednesday when Mrwebi will start testifying.

