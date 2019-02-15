Jiba's lawyers seek to have Mokgoro Inquiry disregard Agrizzi affidavit

Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team has applied to have the affidavit of Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi completely disregarded at the Mokgoro Inquiry.

While testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry last month, Agrizzi accused both Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi of corruption.

He was scheduled to repeat those allegations at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Friday but informed the evidence leaders on Thursday that he has been advised not to because he might incriminate himself.

Agrizzi and six others appeared in court last week charged with fraud and corruption linked to deals at the Correction Services Department.

Jiba’s attorney Zola Majavu asked Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to make submissions on Agrizzi’s about turn.

"The evidence of Mr Aggrizzi, so far as it has been made under oath albeit before Judge Zondo, must be completely disregarded for the purposes of this inquiry."

Majavu says that Jiba was prepared to face her accuser and cross-examine him.

"My client's rights cannot be sacrificed at the altar of Mr Agrizzi's invocation of the right to self-incrimination. He has already spoken about the issues in public where he did not mount this defence."

Mokgoro says she will consider the submissions.