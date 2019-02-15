Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last Sopa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Zille reflects on two terms in office as she delivers last Sopa

Reflecting on her two terms in office, Zille said the right lessons should be learned from her ten years in government.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is set to deliver her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February. Picture: @WCProvParl/Twitter.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is set to deliver her last State of the Province Address in the legislature on 15 February. Picture: @WCProvParl/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has delivered her last State of the Province Address.

Reflecting on her two terms in office, Zille said the right lessons should be learned from her 10 years in government.

But her final address to the legislature was not without drama and her speech was slightly delayed when the African National Congress (ANC) staged a walkout.

Zille was undeterred by the ANC which said they were not staying to hear her speak because she was not saying anything new.

But Zille forged ahead, speaking for more than an hour on the challenges and successes in education, the economy and the health sector.

“… And residents, communities and religious leaders have full responsibility for the roles they are to play.”

Zille’s term officially comes to an end on 6 May.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA