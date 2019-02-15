Hawks to bide time on whether to issue new arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta
The decision to cancel Gupta's warrant of arrest is a result of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrawing a corruption case involving Duduzane Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say that once the state capture commission is concluded a new decision will be taken on whether a new warrant of arrest should be issued against Ajay Gupta.
Zuma was accused of setting up a meeting in which Gupta allegedly offered deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas R600 million to take the post as Finance Minister.
Last month, the NPA said that it was unable to continue with the case for now because Jonas's evidence at the Zondo Commission has not yet been finalised.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why the decision was made.
"So that we can give more credence into the ongoing investigation as well as to make sure that the team that is working on the other matters that have now been presented to the Hawks so that they are now able to deal with them. Once everything has been done, I think it is the decision of the NPA to be able to see whether that matter will still go on or not."
