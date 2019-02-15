Family of Aqeel Davids ‘unhappy’ with sentence handed to gunman
In September 2017, Aqeel Davids was caught in the crossfire when 25-year-old Dillon Petersen shot at rival gangsters who had run into the boy’s home.
CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View family is unhappy with the 20-year sentence handed down for the murder of a nine-year-old boy.
The Western Cape High Court has also handed down 12-year sentences for seven counts of attempted murder, but those will run concurrently with the murder sentence.
Petersen will, however, spend an additional five years in prison for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
“This is not justice.”
This is the sentiment expressed by Aqeel Davids’s family.
Relatives were expecting a life sentence, instead of the 20 years handed down by the judge.
The deceased’s grandmother Shanaaz Davids says they can’t accept the punishment.
“This is not a satisfactory sentence because, as a family, we’re still traumatised by this [death of Aqeel Davids].”
She says the sentence won’t serve as a deterrent to other gangsters who terrorise communities.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
