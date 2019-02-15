Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partners
NUM has threatened to withhold its support for the ANC during the May elections if government goes ahead with plans to unbundle the state-owned utility.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold an urgent meeting with the governing party’s alliance partners to discuss threats from members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) over the decision to split Eskom into three entities.
The union has threatened to withhold its support for the African National Congress (ANC) during the May elections if government goes ahead with plans to unbundle the state-owned utility.
• Slim chance of load-shedding for the weekend
NUM says its ready to walk away from the ANC because the party failed to consult the union on its decision to unbundle Eskom and insisted on signing agreements with Independent Power Producers.
The union says its concerned the moves may have dire consequences and lead to job losses.
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the party is committed to engaging with NUM through its alliance partners.
“We have asked our leadership, the president as well as the relevant ministers, to ensure that they engage with our alliance partners no later than this coming Monday.”
Legoete says the ANC accepts that it made a mistake and failed to consult the alliance partners on the decisions on Eskom.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
