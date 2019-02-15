Eskom burned R100m of diesel a day to keep lights on this week
Residents and businesses are urged to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has been using diesel worth about an R100 million a day to keep the lights on this week.
The power utility was forced to go that route when several generators went offline on Monday.
Now, Eskom says the chances of load shedding across the country this weekend are slim to none because of an improvement in generating performance and notable strides in replenishing diesel and water reserves.
Eskom’s acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger says that they’re in a far stronger position now compared to earlier this week as constant progress is being made with getting generators back online.
He says stocks have also been replenished after running out of diesel.
“We ran out of diesel simply because we’d been burning so much, about R100 million’s worth of diesel a day to keep the light on to the extent that we could. So, we replenished the diesel, which I’m hoping we don’t burn too much of today because we need to save money as well.”
Eskom says it’s unlikely to implement load shedding over the weekend, but the power utility warns while it’s making every effort to avoid power outages the system remains tight and vulnerable.
Residents and businesses are urged to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand.
We are currently NOT loadshedding. Please contact your service provider if experiencing a power outage as this may be related to a planned / unplanned outage or a fault. Eskom customers can report #poweroutages on MyEskom Customer App available at https://t.co/Z6RO8tAzrB— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 15, 2019
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 14, 2019
Date: 14 February 2019
The probability of loadshedding is low for Friday @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @News24 @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @Fourways_Review @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/lhRpQT8huD
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
More in Business
-
As Eskom struggles to keep lights on, NC solar power plant comes online
-
Slim chance of load-shedding for weekend, Eskom warns system still vulnerable
-
MTN Uganda CEO deported over national security - police
-
Rand heads for more than 3% weekly loss on power crisis
-
Sibanye-Stillwater says situation dire as it looks to restructure
-
Ramaphosa seeks to bring labour on board over plans to unbundle Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.