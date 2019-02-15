Environmental Affairs Dept praises seizure of rhino horns in Hong Kong
Customs officials in Hong Kong have arrested two men travelling from Johannesburg after seizing a record 40 kilogrammes of rhino horns worth around R14 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The Environmental Affairs Department has applauded customs officials in Hong Kong for arresting two men travelling from Johannesburg with 40 kilogrammes of rhino horn.
The horns, worth an estimated R14 million, were found in two carton boxes destined for Vietnam.
The nationalities of those arrested has not yet been disclosed.
This is the latest bust for authorities trying to tackle the rising volume of endangered species trafficked through the Chinese territory.
The department's Albi Modise has welcomed the arrests.
"To ensure that our efforts to deal with poaching is better placed, and South Africa has played a part here, recorded the dateline of rhinos that have been poached for their horns with a total of about 769 that have been poached in 2018 as compared to 1,028 in 2017."
Popular in Local
-
Ajay Gupta no longer a fugitive after arrest warrant withdrawn
-
Low probability of load shedding for Friday, says Eskom
-
6 die after ship catches fire in Durban harbour
-
Ramaphosa: 'Eskom will be turned around but no silver bullet to its woes'
-
Family of Joburg road rage victim concerned over trial delays
-
Cosas calls for removal of Sans Souci teacher
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.