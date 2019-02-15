Emergency does 'great violence' to Constitution: Democrats

-
Emergency does 'great violence' to Constitution: DemocratsWorld
-
2,000 students across SA to be awarded CETA bursariesLocal
-
EC Opposition parties: Primer Masualle’s Sopa filled with empty promisesPolitics
-
CT primary school puts fire costs at around R1mLocal
-
Makhanda residents protest over water shortages amid worst drought in yearsLocal
-
WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
2,000 students across SA to be awarded CETA bursariesLocal
-
EC Opposition parties: Primer Masualle’s Sopa filled with empty promisesPolitics
-
CT primary school puts fire costs at around R1mLocal
-
Makhanda residents protest over water shortages amid worst drought in yearsLocal
-
WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needsPolitics
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partnersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
WC opposition say Zille’s Sopa failed to address pressing needsPolitics
-
Eskom unbundling: Ramaphosa to hold urgent meeting with ANC alliance partnersPolitics
-
What you need to know about Rubben MohlalogaLocal
-
Jiba was behind trumped-up charges against Gerrie Nel, inquiry hearsPolitics
-
Cabinet throws its weight behind plan to unbundle EskomPolitics
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] There is a new dawn for SA just outside our fearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Connect the dots from the past to deal with the rot at EskomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s plans aren’t enough to adequately tackle violent crimeOpinion
-
[OPINION] The crack in Eskom. How do we get the light back in?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] African miners get mix of red carpet and red cardOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why South Africa’s latest plan for Eskom could workOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'Local
-
#RandReport: Rand heads for over 3% weekly loss on power crisisBusiness
-
Former SA ambassador to Iran granted bail in corruption caseBusiness
-
AA predicts another fuel price hikeLocal
-
Mthatha Airport expected to be fully operational soon - premierBusiness
-
Cabinet throws its weight behind plan to unbundle EskomPolitics
Popular Topics
FBI investigating Ryan Adams
-
Chicago police dispute reports 'Empire' actor investigated for staging attackLifestyle
-
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engagedLifestyle
-
Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors yelling 'cut' over Oscar award changesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Kanye surprises Kim with roses, Kenny G for Valentine's DayLifestyle
-
New tape shows R Kelly having sex with minor, lawyer saysLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
Russell Crowe slams Academy AwardsLifestyle
-
Prince Philip won't be prosecuted over car accidentLifestyle
-
The real 'black panther' spotted in KenyaAfrica
-
Lions desperate for maiden MODC winSport
-
[WATCH] Xasa: 'The IAAF is being sexist towards Caster Semenya'Sport
-
SA U19 cricket team ready for world champions IndiaSport
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAFSport
-
McCarthy: 'Intelligence needed to beat Highlands'Sport
-
CSA congratulates Proteas Women on series winSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final SopaPolitics
-
[WATCH] Love is in the air: Couples wed on Robben IslandLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lesufi disappointed in bail for Valhalla teacher accused of sex assaultLocal
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionWorld
-
[WATCH] Nolene Conrad on her IAAF gold label status, beating asthmaSport
-
[WATCH] #Valhalla: Centurion teacher accused of sex abuse applies for bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'Business
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SALifestyle
-
[WATCH] Small businesses say Eskom’s load shedding could cripple themBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Unbundling Eskom a step in the right direction?Business
-
[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackoutsLocal
-
[LISTEN] Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE policy produced the Guptas'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Khoisan heritage still marginalised, says expertLocal
-
[LISTEN] 'Turn your phone off and spend time with your kids'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Kagiso Lediga speaks about Africa’s 1st Netflix original seriesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Condom use declining among SA youthLocal
[CARTOON] No Love Lost
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
Emergency does 'great violence' to Constitution: Democrats
Officials said the president's unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to the Constitution and makes America less safe.
WASHINGTON - Democrat leaders denounced President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the US-Mexico border on Friday as an unlawful power grab, saying it would do "great violence" to the constitution.
"The President's unlawful declaration over a crisis that does not exist does great violence to our Constitution and makes America less safe, stealing from urgently needed defence funds for the security of our military and our nation," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.
"This is plainly a power grab by a disappointed President, who has gone outside the bounds of the law to try to get what he failed to achieve in the constitutional legislative process."
Popular in World
-
China bans non-climbers from Mount Everest base camp4 hours ago
-
India vows 'heavy price' after Kashmir attack kills dozens10 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Caught On Camera: Giant meth lab explosionone day ago
-
Nasa heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay16 hours ago
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges14 days ago
-
Trump vows emergency declaration over wall14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.