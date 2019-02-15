EC Opposition parties: Primer Masualle’s Sopa filled with empty promises
Nqaba Bhanga from the Democratic Alliance said the premier is a broken man who has delivered a broken speech.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Eastern Cape have responded with mixed feelings to Premier Phumulo Masualle’s State of the Province Address (Sopa)
He gave his final address on Friday before the elections.
But Nqaba Bhanga from the Democratic Alliance said the premier is a broken man who has delivered a broken speech.
“Unfortunately, the Premier is a broken man, he had a broken plan and he was delivering a eulogy of the ANC because that was a funeral. It is very clear that they cannot save the people of South Africa, 1.2 million people in the Eastern Cape are not employed and there has been a 26.1% increase on the unemployment rate.”
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters' Yazini Tetyana says the African National Congress has failed the people of the Eastern Cape.
“We don’t have anything to say about him and his administration, except to say that they have failed the people of the Eastern Cape; they have failed to create jobs, they have failed to lift the standard of education in the Eastern Cape and the life expectancy."
The United Democratic Movement's Mongameli Bobani says the premier's speech was filled with empty promises.
“We are not surprised about the promises that are just before the elections. Anyway, the premier is on his way out and we are wondering who is going to implement the plans that he put forward today.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
