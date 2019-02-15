DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers

President Felix Tshisekedi has also called for 'healthy cooperation' with Europe, following tensions during the latter half of his predecessor Joseph Kabila's 18-year rule.

FILE: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. Picture: @fatshi13/Twitter.
FILE: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi. Picture: @fatshi13/Twitter.
2 hours ago

KINSHASA - DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi called on Friday for a "better armed" United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force in the troubled country, in his first formal meeting with foreign diplomats after taking power.

Tshisekedi also called for "healthy cooperation" with Europe, following tensions during the latter half of his predecessor Joseph Kabila's 18-year rule.

He said the Democratic Republic of Congo wanted to work jointly with the UN to draw up a withdrawal plan for the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission, one of the biggest in the world which has been present in DRC for 20 years.

In the meantime, its troops "should be reduced and better armed and prepared" to fight the numerous rebel and militia groups which hold sway over large areas of the country, he said.

On 27 December, DR Congo expelled the European Union's head of mission, Bart Ouvry, a Belgian national, after the 28-nation bloc reimposed sanctions on 14 officials over a brutal crackdown on protests during Kabila's rule.

Tshisekedi said he wanted a mutual exchange of ambassadors "as soon as possible," but underscored Kinshasa would "protect its political independence... and sovereignty."

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA