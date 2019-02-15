DR Congo leader calls for 'better armed' UN peacekeepers
President Felix Tshisekedi has also called for 'healthy cooperation' with Europe, following tensions during the latter half of his predecessor Joseph Kabila's 18-year rule.
KINSHASA - DR Congo's new President Felix Tshisekedi called on Friday for a "better armed" United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force in the troubled country, in his first formal meeting with foreign diplomats after taking power.
Tshisekedi also called for "healthy cooperation" with Europe, following tensions during the latter half of his predecessor Joseph Kabila's 18-year rule.
He said the Democratic Republic of Congo wanted to work jointly with the UN to draw up a withdrawal plan for the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission, one of the biggest in the world which has been present in DRC for 20 years.
In the meantime, its troops "should be reduced and better armed and prepared" to fight the numerous rebel and militia groups which hold sway over large areas of the country, he said.
On 27 December, DR Congo expelled the European Union's head of mission, Bart Ouvry, a Belgian national, after the 28-nation bloc reimposed sanctions on 14 officials over a brutal crackdown on protests during Kabila's rule.
Tshisekedi said he wanted a mutual exchange of ambassadors "as soon as possible," but underscored Kinshasa would "protect its political independence... and sovereignty."
