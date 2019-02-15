Disciplinary hearing into Sans Souci teacher-student altercation postponed

Their suspensions come after a video surfaced showing the 16-year-old girl pushing a desk against the teacher who in turn slapped the learner.

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearing of a Sans Souci Girls' High learner involved in a violent incident with a teacher has been postponed.

The grade nine learner and the teacher were suspended last week pending their hearings.

Their suspensions come after a video surfaced showing the 16-year-old girl pushing a desk against the teacher who in turn slapped the learner.

More to follow.