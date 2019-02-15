CT primary school puts fire costs at around R1m
The blaze destroyed a library, a kitchen, three classrooms and a computer laboratory while some learners lost school bags and stationery.
CAPE TOWN - Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem has put the losses from last week's fire at about R1 million.
The school says this excludes damage to buildings after the blaze destroyed a library, a kitchen, three classrooms and a computer laboratory.
Some learners lost school bags and stationery in the fire.
Principal Nomthandazo Zweni said since the fire, the school has received overwhelming support from the public, neighbouring schools and businesses.
“The classrooms are settled but the only thing that we need is furniture for the grade 7 class because the furniture that we received is not suitable for the class; they are too big. But the grade Rs are settled and the grade 4s. They are very well-resourced.”
The Western Cape Education Department says its received a pledge from a corporate to rebuild the library and computer lab.
Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “Teaching and learning at the school have resumed and counselling services were made available and are still available for teachers and learners who were left quite traumatised by the fire. In terms of stationary and school bags, no more stationery is required.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
