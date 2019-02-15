CSA congratulates Proteas Women on series win

The Proteas went 2-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday, they won the ODI match by 30 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulated the Proteas Women’s team on winning their ICC Championship ODI series against Sri Lanka with a game in hand.

The Proteas went 2-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday, they won the ODI match by 30 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park. The final match is on Sunday.

CSA CEO Thabang Moroe was understandably impressed.

“Congratulations to our women’s national team and our support staff on what was a very important series win as part of their campaign to qualify directly for the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Losing their captain at the 11th hour with a serious injury would have tested the resolve of any team and yet they responded with one of their most impressive wins for some time. We had another stellar performance from one of our leading all-rounders, Marizanne Kapp, following on the excellent effort by Dane van Niekerk in the first game of the series.

“It was also good to see young players such as Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall doing so well while Sune Luus stepped into the captaincy position impressively.”