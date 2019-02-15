CSA congratulates Proteas Women on series win
The Proteas went 2-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday, they won the ODI match by 30 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park.
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulated the Proteas Women’s team on winning their ICC Championship ODI series against Sri Lanka with a game in hand.
The Proteas went 2-0 up in the three-match series on Thursday, they won the ODI match by 30 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park. The final match is on Sunday.
CSA CEO Thabang Moroe was understandably impressed.
“Congratulations to our women’s national team and our support staff on what was a very important series win as part of their campaign to qualify directly for the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Losing their captain at the 11th hour with a serious injury would have tested the resolve of any team and yet they responded with one of their most impressive wins for some time. We had another stellar performance from one of our leading all-rounders, Marizanne Kapp, following on the excellent effort by Dane van Niekerk in the first game of the series.
“It was also good to see young players such as Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall doing so well while Sune Luus stepped into the captaincy position impressively.”
Popular in Sport
-
Xasa sets up panel to support Caster Semenya in case against IAAF
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
SA U19 cricket team ready for world champions India
-
Caster Semenya: 'I am unquestionably a woman'
-
Highlanders edge Chiefs as Super season opens with thriller
-
McCarthy: 'Intelligence needed to beat Highlands'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.